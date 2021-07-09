This Week on Apple Music launches with bite-sized video recaps

- Jul. 9th 2021 12:05 pm PT

0

A new video series on Apple Music has debuted to help you keep on top of the “latest and greatest in music,” snippets from notable artist interviews, and more.

This Week on Apple Music launched today as a short video series recapping the five most important releases, interviews, and other news happening in the music industry.

The first two-minute episode is hosted by Apple Music’s Kelleigh Bannen and it sounds like the weekly video recap will rotate in other hosts too.

You can find the full first episode of This Week on Apple Music featured in the top row of the app’s Browse tab. You can also “Love” the first episode (under the … icon) to see it suggested in your Listen Now tab in the future.

And check out a shortened version of this week’s episode below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes 50 million songs and is available on iOS, macOS, HomePod, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Sonos, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Android.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12