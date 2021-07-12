AT&T Unlimited Elite plans upgraded with no throttling, 40GB hotspot, and 4K HBO Max

AT&T has announced some nice upgrades for its Unlimited Elite customers today. Subscribers to the Elite plan will now see no throttling based on data use, the hotspot allowance increase to 40GB, and the included HBO Max subscription now works with 4K content over cellular.

AT&T announced the news in a press release today with all of the upgrades arriving to Unlimited Elite users for free:

Customers love Unlimited Elite, so we’re making our best wireless plan even better. Starting this week, your unlimited high-speed data can’t slow down based on how much you use. But we’re not stopping there in giving our customers more. With many continuing to connect remotely, we’re also increasing the mobile hotspot data allowance, and upping the video resolution to 4K Ultra High Definition. And we’re automatically adding it all at no cost to you.

AT&T notes that there’s nothing Unlimited Elite customers have to do to get the new features, “we’re automatically adding this benefit to the existing plan, so you don’t have to do a thing.”

And with the removal of throttling, AT&T says users will get a text message when the change has been applied.

We’ll start rolling out this enhancement this week and Elite customers everywhere will soon receive a text notifying them when the benefit has been added.

Along with the 4K HBO Max support over 4G/5G, AT&T is bumping the 30GB hotspot allowance with the Unlimited Elite plan to 40GB.

And the carrier has also introduced a new International Day Pass plan from $10/day:

Use your phone like you do at home with unlimited high-speed data, talk, text in over 210 destinations for $10 a day and half off additional lines Ready for a much-needed vacation? Then pack your bags and your phone because we’re packing more value than ever into our AT&T International Day Pass. It comes with unlimited high-speed data*, talk and text. Plus, you’ll get 50% off additional lines used in the same 24 hours and only pay for 10 days of service to help you save on long trips. With this change, you can use your phone like you do at home and use all the high-speed data you care to enjoy. Leave the worry of racking up long-distance charges behind and get back to enjoying your extended stay.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: