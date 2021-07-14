Linksys expanding HomeKit support to its Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 system

Linksys announced today that it is expanding HomeKit support to its Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 System, also known as the Linksys Atlas Pro 6 Tri-band. This brings a new set of security features to Velop Atlas Pro 6 users, including the ability to restrict HomeKit accessories from accessing your entire network.

A software update is rolling out now to the Velop AX42000 via the Linksys application for iOS. Once you’ve installed this software update, you can go through the process of adding your system to the HomeKit application, as seen in the screenshots below.

The benefits of HomeKit-enabled routers are primarily related to additional security features, including the ability to firewall off accessories to prevent them from accessing your entire network. Apple describes it as the ability to “enhance security by monitoring the network activity of your Home accessories and preventing unsafe connections.”

In the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can customize the level of connection security for each HomeKit accessory. The most secure option will ensure that your HomeKit accessory can only interact with HomeKit through your Apple devices. Here’s how Apple explains the options:

Restrict to Home: Most secure. Your accessory can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices. The accessory won’t connect to the Internet or any local devices so any third-party services, like firmware updates, might be blocked.

Most secure. Your accessory can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices. The accessory won’t connect to the Internet or any local devices so any third-party services, like firmware updates, might be blocked. Automatic: Default security. Your accessory can communicate with HomeKit and connections recommended by its manufacturer.

Default security. Your accessory can communicate with HomeKit and connections recommended by its manufacturer. No Restriction: Least secure. This setting bypasses the secure router and allows your accessory to interact with any device in your network or Internet-based service.

Select other routers from Linksys had previously supported HomeKit integration, so today’s update expands it to the newest Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 System. In addition to Linksys, various routers from Eero also support integration with HomeKit.







