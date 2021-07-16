Podcast app Pocket Casts acquired by WordPress․com owner Automattic

Following its acquisition of the popular Day One journaling app last month, Automattic has announced that it is also acquiring the popular podcast application Pocket Casts. For those unfamiliar, Automattic is the company behind WordPress.com and Tumblr.

Automattic made the announcement in a blog post today, saying that Pocket Casts will continue to be led by cofounders Russell Ivanovic and Philip Simpson:

We’re excited to announce that Pocket Casts will be joining Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com As part of Automattic, Pocket Casts will continue to provide you with the features needed to enjoy your favorite podcasts (or find something new). We will explore building deep integrations with WordPress.com and Pocket Casts, making it easier to distribute and listen to podcasts. We’re thrilled that we can continue to give our users a multitude of ways to tell and engage with stories that matter. Cofounders Russell Ivanovic and Philip Simpson will continue to lead Pocket Casts as part of Automattic.

Pocket Casts has grown to be one of the most popular third-party cross-platform podcast apps, available on both iOS and Android. It’s notable to see one of the largest third-party podcast apps join Automattic, but it doesn’t appear as if the company has any immediate plans for changes.

The Pocket Casts application will remain available for download in the App Store despite the acquisition by Automattic. What’s your preferred podcast app for iPhone and iPad? Let us know down in the comments.

