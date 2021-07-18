Gurman: iPhone 13 could feature an Apple Watch-like always-on mode

In another edition of his ‘Power On’ newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman talks about what he expects Apple will unveil with iPhone 13 in a couple of months from now.

While Bloomberg reported last week that Apple has tasked suppliers with building up to 90 million new iPhones for this fall, which is a 20% increase over the 75 million units planned but the company for the iPhone 12 in 2020, this time, Gurman reiterates some of the features we expect from the iPhone 13 line.

“Expect a faster A15 chip, smaller notch, a new display for better battery life and the potential of an Apple Watch-like always on mode and a 120Hz refresh rate and upgrades to video recording.”

Although a 120Hz display has been rumored consistently, what’s new this time is the Apple Watch-like always-on mode, which could benefit from the iPhone’s OLED screen. Users expect this feature since the launch of the iPhone X but year over year, iOS over iOS, Apple never unveiled thi feature.

If what Gurman said turns out to be true, users would be able to easily get some information on the iPhone without the need of activating it, as for the time, weather, or even what app notified them.

Last year, a supply-chain report raised the possibility of this year’s flagship iPhones having an always-on display. If that happens, not only iPhone users will finally have the ProMotion technology they always dreamed about as they will receive an always-on display as well.

Apart from that, is always good to hear from Gurman that the iPhone 13 will feature a faster chip, a smaller notch, and a better battery life since the iPhone 12 line has a smaller battery than its predecessor.

What feature are you looking forward to the most in iPhone 13? Check out our roundup of possible features and vote in our poll here.

