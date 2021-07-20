BBEdit for Mac gets major update with notes, LSP support, virtual Anaconda, much more

Popular HTML and text editor BBEdit from Bare Bones is getting a big update with version 14 for Mac. The new release includes over 40 additions including integrated notes, enhanced developer features like LSP support, new built-in languages, Anaconda virtual environments, and much more.

Developer Bare Bones shared the news on its website today detailed everything new and updated with BBEdit 14.

What’s new in BBEdit 14? Lots. We encourage you to read the complete change notes for BBEdit 14.0. (We spent a lot of time writing those notes, so it would be great for someone to read them. Be that someone.) To help catch up, there are also the notes from any older versions that we’ve released since the last time you’ve looked.

The big highlights include notes arriving with an auto-save feature:

Notes – We know that many of our customers create a lot of untitled documents for quick note-taking, and rely on BBEdit’s legendary stability and robust crash recovery to protect their work. We’ve added a new “Notes” feature in BBEdit 14, which provides a large variety of ways to create notes that automatically save themselves, and, perhaps more important, automatically title themselves so that you don’t end up wondering which of your 305 “untitled text” documents is the one you’re looking for.

Other big additions include Anaconda virtual environments, sure to be popular with data scientists or those who switch quickly between library configs. “BBEdit 14 will use conda or miniconda to detect your virtual environments, and provides a mechanism for switching the active environment for use when running Unix tools and scripts from within BBEdit.”

There are also six core additions to BBEdit 14 for developers thanks to support for the Language Server Protocol (LSP):

Enhanced language-specific text completions;

Improved Find Definition;

Assistance for specifying function parameters;

New code-navigation features;

In-window highlighting of syntax and semantic issues;

Language-specific document reformatting.

New built-in language support includes:

Go

R

Rust

Common

Lisp

Scheme

Clojure

and Pixar USD text files

Another simple but handy addition will be the “Repeat Last Command” in the Edit menu with the command + Y shortcut.

Check out the huge list of additions, changes, and fixes in the full release notes for BBEdit 14 here.

BBEdit 14 is optimized for M1 Macs and runs $49.99 for an individual license with discounts for those upgrading from version 13 or earlier or those upgrading from the Mac App Store version. Bare Bones also offers multi-user pricing.

