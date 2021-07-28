Deals: Apple Watch deals from $170, Anker HomeKit cams $174 off, DJI OM 4 $129, more

We’ve made it halfway through the workweek, and all of today’s best deals have arrived headlined by this one-day Apple Watch sale from $170. That’s alongside being able to save as much as $174 on Anker eufyCam HomeKit systems and a rare discount on DJI’s OM 4 gimbal at $129. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch deals start at just $170 in this 1-day sale

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple Watch models, starting at $170. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS at $270. Typically fetching $399 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and marks one of the best prices to date.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as its latest like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity on select models. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save $174 on Anker eufyCam HomeKit systems

Anker’s official eufy home Amazon storefront is offering up to 37% off its home security gear. You can score the eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless 4-Camera Home Security System for $406. Regularly $580, this is $174 or 30% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This 4-cam-setup provides around-the-clock surveillance and theft deterrent for your property, with up to 2K resolutions, 365-day battery life from just one charge, and zero hidden costs (no monthly fees). Night vision is joined by the IP67 weatherproof-rating, so eufyCam 2 Pro can withstand the elements alongside HomeKit compatibility (1080p only while using HomeKit) and more. You can learn more in our launch coverage.

DJI’s OM 4 iPhone gimbal drops to $129

Amazon currently offers the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal for $129. Normally fetching $149, you’re looking at only the second discount so far since launching last year, with today’s offer saving you $20 to mark the second-best price to date that comes within $10 of the all-time low.

DJI OM 4 enters as the brand’s latest smartphone gimbal, bringing multi-axis stabilization to your iPhone or Android handset. A redesigned magnetic phone mount allows for quickly locking your gear into place on the brand’s popular gimbal in order to create silky-smooth shots. There are also some other notable features built-in to take your videography to the next level, like DynamicZoom and ActiveTrack 3.0. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

