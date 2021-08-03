Apple redesigns online store and brings back dedicated ‘store’ tab

Following a short period of downtime, the Apple Store is back up again and now features an entirely new design. Apple has also restored the old dedicated “store” tab in the navigation bar. The new store webpage looks very similar to the Apple Store app on iPad and iPhone. You can check out the new storefront here.

The new design starts with a simple carousel of product categories that you can choose from and offers quick links to shop with a specialist or find an Apple store nearby.

Directly below the product carousel you can see what’s new on the store. New items are displays as cards, much like they are in the app. Apple is currently highlighting their back-to-school deal where you can get free AirPods when you buy a Mac or iPad for college.

There’s a new dedicated help section that you can use to set up a personal session for learning how to use a new device. Apple has also included a quick link to set up a Genius appointment if you need to get a device repaired.

Below the help section there are a few store highlights, like callouts to free two-hour delivery, various pickup options, Apple trade in, and more.

There are several carousels that includes different accessories for various products as well. At the very bottom of the new storefront, Apple has added sections for services and their other stores. You can learn more about Apple One or find a Today at Apple session.

Individual product category pages have also been redesigned and have a sleek card-based look. This new design applies to some product lines, including: Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch.

Apple is also highlighting what they call “The Apple difference” which includes info about customizing your product before purchase, gift packaging, and personal sessions you can take online to learn more about your device.

