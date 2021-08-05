IMDb TV iPhone and iPad apps land; free streaming with ads

Amazon has now launched IMDb TV iPhone and iPad apps, letting US Apple users easily stream a mix of popular TV shows and Amazon originals at no cost. An Android app is also available.

The app will also provide early access to Universal movies under a recently signed deal …

The apps mostly increase visibility of the platform, as access was already available through the Amazon Prime Video app – which is still the only way to watch it on an Apple TV. IMDb TV is currently only available in the US.

Variety reports.

The IMDb TV app launched Tuesday for Apple’s iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android mobile devices in the U.S. The addition of the two major mobile platforms comes after the IMDb TV app launched this year on Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android TV devices including Chromecast with Google TV, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models) and Sony PlayStation 4 consoles. In addition, IMDb TV is available as an app on Amazon’s Fire TV and as a free channel within the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices. Amazon-owned IMDb originally launched the free service as Freedive in January 2019, before redubbing it IMDb TV. The streaming service features a continually updating library of movies and TV shows, including popular titles like “Chicago Fire,” “All in the Family,” “Mad Men,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Of course, there’s no such thing as free, so you will have to watch ads, but Amazon claims that there are only half as many as live TV.

If you’re more into movies than TV shows, there’s good news there.

Last month, Prime Video and IMDb TV announced an exclusive, multiyear licensing deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Under the pact, IMDb TV will get TV-window rights to Universal movies, making it the first AVOD service to have that kind of early access to a major studio’s films.

The IMDb TV app is a free download from the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: