Apple Maps source Yelp adds option for businesses to share COVID vaccination policies

Apple Maps tightly integrates with Yelp to source information and reviews for restaurants and more and the latter has announced today that it is launching new options for business owners to share COVID vaccination policies.

As reported by The Verge, the new vaccination policy options will show up for business owners when logging into their Yelp for Business accounts under the “Amenities & more” section. Two new options are included, “Proof of vaccination required” and “All staff fully vaccinated.” The options will show up as new filters that customers can sort by when looking for restaurants and businesses.

It doesn’t appear the new filters will be directly present in Apple Maps, but the app does include links like tapping images and more to open the Yelp app where the new filters can be used. However, it is possible Apple could choose to implement the information in the Apple Maps’ “Good to Know” section.

The new vaccination policies – when adopted by a business – will show up for users in the Yelp app under Filters > Amenities & more.

As noted by The Verge, these are the latest pandemic-related changes for Yelp following the addition of filters to know if a business offers contact-free services, whether staff wears masks, masks are required, and more.

With vaccination policies having the potential to create division, Yelp told The Verge that it “is also emphasizing the moderation work it does to prevent businesses from being review-bombed as a result of their choices.”

Here’s how it looks for business owners to opt in to share vaccination policies:

