Friday’s best deals: Best Buy 3-day Apple sale, official MagSafe Charger $29, more

We’re heading into the weekend by highlighting all of the best discounts that are headlined by a 3-day Apple sale at Best Buy. That’s alongside the perfect chance to try out MagSafe at a discount, thanks to Apple’s official charger dropping to $29, as well as this Nike-style Apple Watch Band for $5. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy launches 3-day anniversary Apple sale

Best Buy is now ending the week with the launch of a new 3-day anniversary sale, discounting a selection of the latest Apple releases alongside 4K TVs, smart home gear, and more. Headlining all of the discounts is Apple AirPods Max for $470 in nearly all of the styles at Amazon and Best Buy. Down from the usual $549 going rate, today’s offer is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date and matching the second-best price at either retailer.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Finally try out MagSafe with Apple’s official charger at $29

Daily Steals is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $29. Normally fetching $39, you’re looking at one of the lowest prices yet on the first-party accessory alongside 26% in savings and the second-best discount to date that comes within $1 of the all-time low.

MagSafe launched last fall as arguably the most defining feature of the iPhone 12 series devices with the ability to recharge your handset at 15W without having to plug in a cable. Magnetically snapping to the back of your smartphone, this charger provides all of the perks of a cable without the inconvenience of being tethered to the charger.

Score this highly rated Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band for $5

Laffav (100% positive all-time feedback from 3,000+) via Amazon offers this Nike Sport Apple Watch Band for $5. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $8, you’re looking at 30% in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 in order to mark a new all-time low.

Rocking a design inspired by Nike’s official sport band, this third-party offering gives you much of the same fitness-ready form factor for less. It features a colorful design made from a soft silicone material alongside the benefit of added breathability, thanks to a series of compression-molded holes throughout.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

Fluance Ai41 bookshelf speaker review: More power and versatility [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: