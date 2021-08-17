iOS 15 beta 6 and iPadOS 15 beta 6 now rolling out to developers

One week after the release of the last betas, Apple continues the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta testing fun today. The company has released iOS 15 beta 6 and iPadOS 15 beta 6 to developers, and they are rolling out now via the Settings app on iPhone and iPad.

iOS 15 beta 6 and iPadOS 15 beta 6 are available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s iOS 15 beta 6 release is 19A5325f.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 beta on primary devices for the time being. Check out our full guide for more details on whether you should be running the iOS 15 beta.

If you spot any changes in the iOS 15 beta or the other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

