‘McClockface’ app offers the best clock widgets for your iPhone and iPad

There are some apps that really take advantage of SwiftUI and resemble something that Apple would do but with its own touch. “McClockface” iPhone and iPad app is one of those apps, serving as clock widget but with tons of customization.

McClockface is based on the retro flip clock design from back in the day. It uses the SwiftUI framework in Xcode to create silky-smooth digit flip animations that provide a simple-yet-beautiful design that’s perfect for a nightstand or whilst charging your iPhone, for example.

Created by indie developer David Steppenbeck, this app was created with iOS 14 in mind focusing on widgets. It displays the date, time, and other chronographic info at a glance with options to customize colors and time zones widget-by-widget.

Here are all the widgets available:

Oh, Clock: A widget based on the in-app clock that provides the current time. Digit colors are customizable. Available for medium and large sized widgets;

A widget based on the in-app clock that provides the current time. Digit colors are customizable. Available for medium and large sized widgets; Skeuo-tastic!: A 3D clock design that provides the current time. Available for the medium widget;

A 3D clock design that provides the current time. Available for the medium widget; Digital Watch: An old school digital watch face that displays the date and time, Colors are customizable; Available for the small widget;

An old school digital watch face that displays the date and time, Colors are customizable; Available for the small widget; Why So Blue: Provides the current time sketched on a smooth blueprint schematic. Available for small and large widgets;

Provides the current time sketched on a smooth blueprint schematic. Available for small and large widgets; Annual Progress: Shows the current date and the percentage of the year that has passed with a circular progress graphic. Progress line colors are customizable. Available for small, medium, and large widgets;

Shows the current date and the percentage of the year that has passed with a circular progress graphic. Progress line colors are customizable. Available for small, medium, and large widgets; Day Progress: This widget displays the current weekday and the percentage of the day that has passed. Progress line colors are customizable. Available for the small widget;

License To Thrill: Get the current date and time within a US-style license plate design. Available for the medium widget;

Get the current date and time within a US-style license plate design. Available for the medium widget; Wow Such Futuristic: Shows the present weekday, date, and time with a retro digital clock timepiece. Digit colors and label tints are customizable. Available for small, medium, and large widgets;

Shows the present weekday, date, and time with a retro digital clock timepiece. Digit colors and label tints are customizable. Available for small, medium, and large widgets; Six Colors: Displays the current date and time on a background that resembles 1984. Available for small, medium, and large widgets;

Displays the current date and time on a background that resembles 1984. Available for small, medium, and large widgets; Celebrate Pride: This widget clock shows the vibrant colors of the pride flag as a backdrop. Available for the medium widget;

This widget clock shows the vibrant colors of the pride flag as a backdrop. Available for the medium widget; Terminal: Provides the current date and time, and other info, within a mini computer terminal. Available for medium and large widgets.

For the future, the developer of McClockface says he’ll create a Catalyst version of McClockface for the Mac. The app costs $1.99 and doesn’t need any other in-app purchases. Find it here on the App Store.

