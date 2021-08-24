Deals: Save $300 on Apple iPhone 12 mini, prev-gen. iPad Pro $379 off, more

All of the best deals today have now arrived and are headlined by a rare discount on iPhone 12 mini at $300 off. Plus, you’ll also be able to take advantage of $379 in savings on previous-generation iPad Pro and these LIFX HomeKit discounts from $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12 mini sees $300 discount

Best Buy is currently discounting Apple’s iPhone 12 mini 64GB in several styles, taking $300 off when you activate on a carrier. Starting at $430 on T-Mobile, you can bring the handset to a new line or upgrade an existing plan to lock in the savings with the full cash savings available upfront from the usual $730 going rate. Those looking to upgrade or join another carrier like AT&T or Verizon can lock in the saving $300 discounts, as well.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s latest smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and a 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro now $379 off

Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple devices ranging from iPads to iMacs and more in certified refurbished condition. Our top pick is the Apple 2018 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $570. Down from $949, today’s offer is the best of the year, with $379 in savings and well below the price on either of the more recent iterations.

Even with the new M1 models now available, going with one of the previous-generational iPad Pros nets you many of the same features in a more affordable package. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display arrives with Promotion, as well as USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and all of the new functionality in iPadOS15. This one is powered by the Apple’s A12X Bionic chip, which is more than capable of handling web browsing, paper writing, and a whole litany of other tasks. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save up to 33% on LIFX smart lightstrips and bulbs

To start off the week, we’re tracking a series of LIFX smart lighting discounts. Ranging from standalone bulbs to wall accent lights and more, pricing starts at $25. Headlining is LIFX Lightstrip 80-inch Starter Kit at $75. Usually, you’d pay $90, with today’s offer marking only the third notable discount to date and a match of the all-time low.

LIFX’s built-in polychrome technology allows this lightstrip to stand out from other options on the market by delivering 16 addressable zones for multiple lighting designs. Whether you’re looking to add some more immersive TV backlighting or some ambiance on a shelf, this LIFX offering packs 80 inches of strip alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control over Wi-Fi.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

WD Black D30 review: Quick and stylish storage for console or PC [Video]

Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: