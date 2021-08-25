CIRP: iPhone draws buyers to iPad and Apple Watch, but not Apple TV or HomePod

Analysts at Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) have published a new report today that focuses on the breadth of the Apple ecosystem. Specifically, the report focuses on how the iPhone can be a gateway to other Apple products, including the Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

In the report, Josh Lowitz, CIRP partner and cofounder, explains the questions asked by the survey:

What sort of electronics do Apple owners own, and then what Apple products do they own. Things that pair with iPhones do well, like Apple Watch and AirPods. iPhone buyers have been drawn to both products, and Apple has a large and growing share in both markets. iPhone buyers also tend to own tablets, specifically iPads. Almost as many iPhone buyers have a tablet as have a PC, and Apple has a dominant share of those tablet sales.

The survey found that while almost all iPhone buyers own a personal computer of some sort, just under 40% own a Mac. For the tablet market, around 80% of iPhone owners have a tablet of some sort, and nearly 70% have an iPad. Here is the full chart, where you can really see how Apple lags in the smart speaker and streaming TV industries:

Device ownership of iPhone buyers (twelve months ending June 2021)

Mike Levin, CIRP partner and co-founder, explained:

Apple has failed to replicate its mobile success in selling home-based devices. Almost all iPhone buyers have a PC, but Apple does not dominate, with only 41% of the market. Apple also has relatively low shares of the streaming TV device segment, where over two-thirds of iPhone buyers own one, but only 39% of them own an Apple TV box. As we’ve seen before, Apple has a very small share of the smart speaker segment, which has grown among iPhone buyers where 45% own one or more, but 75% of those smart speaker owners have a competitor’s product.

CIRP says the findings are based on its survey of approximately 900 US Apple customers that purchased an iPhone in the 12-month period ending in June 2021.

