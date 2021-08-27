Apple launches new iPhone 12 service program for ‘no-sound issues’

Apple today has launched a new service program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users who are facing issues with their device’s speakers. Apple says that the affected devices “may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module.” This marks the first service program for the iPhone 12 lineup.

According to Apple, this issue affects “a very small percentage” of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. Apple says that your iPhone is eligible for the program if it “does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls.”

In a support document, Apple says:

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service.

The program only applies to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, not the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The program covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Apple says that Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service affected devices free of charge.

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

As always, Apple says that if your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro has “any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair,” including a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: