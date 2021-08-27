Deals: M1 MacBook Air sees $249 discount with Apple’s MagSafe Charger hitting $30, more

The weekend has arrived, and so too have the best deals, which are headlined today by a notable $249 M1 MacBook Air discount. That’s alongside Apple’s official MagSafe Charger at an Amazon low of $30 and Philips Hue HomeKit gear from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Air sees $249 discount

Various retailers are now offering the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB starting at $750. With up to $249 in savings, today’s discount is matching the all-time low set only once before in order to deliver a last-minute back to school offer that’s $50 under our previous mention.

Bringing M1 to fan-less build that’s perfect for taking on-the-go or using away from the desk, Apple’s latest MacBook Air delivers all of the performance gains you’d expect. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

An Amazon low makes a great chance to try out Apple’s official MagSafe charger

Amazon is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $30. Having dropped from the usual $39, you’re looking at a new all-time low at the retailer with 23% in savings attached.

MagSafe launched last fall as arguably the most defining feature of the iPhone 12 series devices with the ability to recharge your handset at 15W without having to plug in a cable. Magnetically snapping to the back of your smartphone, Apple’s official charger provides all of the perks of a cable without the inconvenience of being tethered to the charger.

Save Philips Hue HomeKit gear from $20

Woot has launched a Philips Hue sale that’s discounting a selection of the brand’s popular smart home lights and accessories in certified refurbished condition starting at $20. Our top pick is the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit at $280. Down from the original $340 price tag, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year, with today’s offer saving you $60 and marking a 2021 low.

This outdoor starter kit expands your Philips Hue setup to the lawn with three Lily White and Color lights. Connecting into Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, you can bring a splash of color to your home’s garden, patio, and other outdoor spaces.

