Apple releases iOS 15 beta 8 to developers as refinement continues

As the public release in September approaches, Apple is continuing its weekly cycle of iOS 15 beta testing today. The company has released iOS 15 beta 8 and iPadOS 15 beta 8 to developers, and they are rolling out now via the Settings app on iPhone and iPad.

iOS 15 beta 8 and iPadOS 15 beta 8 are available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers.

The build number for iOS 15 beta 8 is 19A5340a.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 beta on primary devices for the time being, but we are getting increasingly close to a stable and public release.

With iOS 15 beta 7 last week, Apple announced that iCloud Private Relay is now considered a “beta” feature and will come disabled by default with IOS 15. Apple had previously announced that SharePlay will also not be included in the initial iOS 15 release.

