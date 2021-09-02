First Apple Store in Changsha, China, opens Saturday [Gallery]

Every Apple Store launch is exciting and somehow impacts a community. Today, the company gave a sneak peek of its new retail store coming to Changsha, in China. Located in Hunan province, this will be the first Apple retail store in Changsha, which is located in the center of the provincial capital.

“Opening this Apple Retail Store in Changsha is very exciting. This is a city full of creative and deep cultural heritage,” said Apple’s Deirdre O’Brien.

According to the press release shared by Apple, “customers who walk into the retail store will see a unique double-layer glass curtain wall design, mirror glass with gradient effects will be integrated into the exterior wall and can transform different times in one day and in four seasons.”

As it happens with all the stores, this Apple Store in Changsha will also feature Today At Apple sessions. These free daily courses are directed by Apple Creative Pro specialists and will provide visitors with creative inspirations, the ability to learn more about their devices, and improve their skills.

This new Apple Store will feature 100 team members who can communicate in Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, and French.

The Apple Store in Changsha will officially open on September 4, this Saturday. All visitors will have to comply with the health measures from all over China, including wearing masks, detecting body temperature, and maintaining social distance.

