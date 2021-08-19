The all-new Apple Dadeland: It’s just another Apple Store, except it’s not

Apple Dadeland has a sunny new home in Miami, Florida. The all-new store opened today at Dadeland Mall, replacing a previous, interior-facing location.

Built with Apple’s latest design, Apple Dadeland is brighter, larger, and more inviting. The store joins Apple Aventura and Apple Brickell City Centre in Miami in offering all of the features and experiences you’d expect from an all-new Apple Store.

But there’s more to the design story in Dadeland. Play the video below to discover what makes Apple Dadeland unique and why it’s not just another Apple Store.

Special thanks to Yossi Kanner (@yosefitche) for opening day photography.

Brighter

Apple Dadeland maximizes sunlight with a curtain of floor-to-ceiling windows and a pair of skylights that illuminate the limestone walls. The store’s curved profile outlines the shape of the mall and is topped by a matching cantilevered roof. The ceiling is lined with warm timber planks that enhance the acoustic quality of the store.

Larger

There’s more room than ever before to check out the latest products at Apple Dadeland. Panoramic rows of tables span the store and Avenues with the newest displays line the walls. If you’re stopping in for a quick pickup or Genius Bar appointment, there’s a second entrance inside the mall for greater accessibility.

More Inviting

Leather benches shaded by indoor trees with integrated seating make shopping and appointments more comfortable in the new store. Tables for support and learning replace the Genius Bar. At the center of the store, Today at Apple creative sessions will come to life in the Forum. Anchored by the massive video wall, the Forum is where you’ll learn new skills from Apple Creative Pros. Apple’s team in the Miami area is also featured in the latest Today at Apple Creative Projects session on YouTube and in the Remix sessions available now in GarageBand.

Apple Dadeland is now open to walk-in visitors. Check out Apple’s website before stopping in to see the latest health and safety precautions. Masks are required, and occupancy may be reduced.

