All-new Apple Dadeland opens soon in Miami

Apple Dadeland in Miami, Florida will soon reopen in a sunny new street-facing space at Dadeland Mall, Apple announced today.

Moving from an indoor, first level store to a wraparound outdoor space with endless sunlight, the all-new Apple Dadeland will become a focal point for Dadeland Mall. The store has direct access to the south valet and is adjacent to the mall’s main entrance. A precise opening day and time will be announced at a later date.

Inside, you can expect to find Apple’s latest retail designs like Avenues, a Video Wall, and a Forum, where free Today at Apple sessions will be hosted by Apple’s Creative Pros. Customers familiar with the redesigned Apple Aventura in Miami will recognize a familiar look and a signature grove of indoor trees.

➡️ Download the Dadeland “Wave” wallpaper (5K).

Apple Stores in Florida have fully resumed most operations and allow walk-in shopping without an appointment, but you’ll want to check Apple’s website for the latest health and safety measures before planning a visit. Store occupancy may be reduced and masks are required.

Apple Dadeland first opened in November 2008 and is one of nine Apple Stores in the Miami Metropolitan Area.

