Apple TV+ announces ‘Swagger’ release date, series loosely based on Kevin Durant’s basketball career

- Sep. 10th 2021 10:49 am PT

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at new drama series ‘Swagger’. The series hails from show runner Reggie Rock Bythewood, Brian Grazer and NBA star Kevin Durant.

Apple announced that the show will premiere with the first three episodes on October 29. The remainder of the ten-episode season will be released weekly.

The series stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis and others. Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who now coaches basketball for juniors. Hill is an up-and-coming basketball phenomenon.

Swagger adds to Apple’s fall slate, which features the return of ‘The Morning Show’ and major new premieres including sci-fi epics ‘Foundation’ and ‘Invasion’ and Tom Hanks’ film ‘Finch’.

