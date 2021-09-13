Futuristic Apple TV+ original movie ‘Swan Song’ to debut December 17, starring Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali in “Swan Song,” coming soon to Apple TV+. Courtesy of Apple
Apple TV+ has today announced its next original movie release. ‘Swan Song’ will arrive on the service on December 17, alongside a limited theatrical run.

The futuristic sci-fi film sees Mahershala Ali in the starring role, as a father facing terminal illness. He is given the chance to replace himself with a clone.

Ali appears alongside co-stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Glenn Close and Adam Beach. The film was directed — and written — by Benjamin Cleary.

Last year, Apple announced Swan Song just a couple of weeks before the world shut down because of COVID. Production on the film was subsequently delayed until November 2020, but it is now ready for a holiday release.

The December debut also puts it squarely in the eyes of Oscar season. Apple TV+ is also hoping to see awards recognition for upcoming feature films ‘Finch’, starring Tom Hanks, and ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

