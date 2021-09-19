The second season of Apple’s star-studded drama series The Morning Show has launched on Apple TV+, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Here’s what it’s all about.

Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 with the The Morning Show as its leading flagship title. Jennifer Aniston stars as a famous anchor on a popular morning news show. The show opens as her co-anchor Mitch Kessler — played by Steve Carell — is fired for sexual misconduct allegations. The first season ultimately unravels the systemic issues embedded in the culture of the network.

The second season picks up where the explosive season one finale left off, as the network hierarchy finds a new world order. The season is also set in early 2020, which means the show will explore how morning news reported and reacted to the early stages of the pandemic.

The real-world COVID-19 pandemic meant production on The Morning Show season two was severely delayed, meaning that it has taken almost two years to arrive. However, it’s finally here.

How to watch The Morning Show Season Two

You can watch Apple TV+ with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more. If you don’t have a compatible streaming device, you can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com. Native Apple TV apps combine content from Apple TV+ and other sources, including a store to buy and rent movies. To find just the Apple TV+ content in the TV app, choose the ‘Originals’ tab in the tab bar. On the website version, there is no navigation as it only displays TV+ content. The TV+ interface is pretty basic. Scroll down to Drama Series, select The Morning Show and press Play to start watching. Scroll the episode list horizontally to find season two if it’s not selected by default. All Apple TV+ original content is included in your subscription with no added purchase necessary.

Each episode of The Morning Show season two is being released weekly. It premiered on September 17, 2021. Apple will release new episodes in weekly instalments every Friday. That means the season finale will air on November 19. If you want to use a free trial for Apple TV+ to binge season two, you’ll need to wait until then.

Episode 1: September 17, 2021

Episode 2: September 24, 2021

Episode 3: October 1, 2021

Episode 4: October 8, 2021

Episode 5: October 15, 2021

Episode 6: October 22, 2021

Episode 7: October 29, 2021

Episode 8: November 5, 2021

Episode 9: November 12, 2021

Episode 10: November 19, 2021

Other major Apple TV+ releases coinciding with The Morning Show’s second season run include Foundation, Invasion, Acapulco, Dickinson season three, Swagger and Tom Hanks sci-fi movie Finch.

