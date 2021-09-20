Here are some of the best apps with XL widgets to check out for iPadOS 15

One of the new features in iPadOS 15 for developers is the ability to create extra-large widgets for the Home Screen. The new extra-large widget size class has spawned a bunch of great new ways to customize and power up your iPad Home Screen.

The hugely popular Carrot Weather has been updated with a boatload of new features for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. You can read about the other features in our overview here. Included in the update is a series of extra-large widgets. You can see extended daily and hourly forecasts as well as larger radar maps. The new widget is included in a free update to the app, but they require you to have a premium club subscription for background updates or a premium ultra subscription for the maps widget.

The extra-large LookUp widget lets you see more words included in your selected collection. With the new widget, you can see more words at a glance right from your Home Screen without opening the app. LookUp is $9.99 and works on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Memento is an excellent reminders client that integrates directly with Apple’s iCloud reminder service. The new extra-large Memento widget lets you see more reminders than ever before right on your Home Screen. The app will surface all upcoming reminders as well as any overdue ones.

Popular to-do list app Things has a new extra-large list widget. The new widget lets you see much more of a single list, and has special configurations exclusive to the larger size. Cultured Code has also included a new “Up Next” extra-large widget that shows to-do items over the course of the next three days. Things 3 is $9.99.

The Tripsy trip planner app has a new extra-large widget with an overview of all scheduled upcoming activities you have included in a trip. It also gives you quick buttons to jump into documents and a map view.

The popular Launcher app has larger widgets that let you show more apps on a single Home Screen than ever before. The extra-large widget can now hold as many as 24 icons. If you place three extra-large widgets on your Home Screen you can see a total of 72 app icons on one page.

RSS reader Lire now has an extra-large widget that lets you see more articles from your Home Screen. You can customize which sources appear in your widget by adding new ones in the app. Lire is priced at $9.99 and is available now.

The Google Photos app has been updated with an extra-large widget that can show photos from your library directly on your Home Screen. Photos widgets tend to be quite popular, so this one will likely be too. It’s free and the update is available now.

If you’re a YouTube Music user you can download the latest app update with an extra-large widget. The new widget shows more recently played albums and playlists and lets you see what’s currently playing.

