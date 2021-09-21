Apple Podcasts app now features exclusive Marvel shows for $3.99/month

SiriusXM and Marvel Entertainment just launched Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, a premium audio entertainment subscription for Marvel fans worldwide, available to listeners in more than 170 countries exclusively via the new Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts.

Marvel Podcasts Unlimited provides subscribers early and exclusive access to an expanding universe of original series featuring fan-favorite characters, including Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom.

Starting today, fans can explore the new free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts, featuring popular Marvel + SXM Podcasts original series including the award-winning Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night and its epic sequel, Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail.

There are also other shows available on the Apple Podcasts app such as Marvel/Method, This Week in Marvel, Women of Marvel, Marvel’s Voices, and Marvel’s Pull List.

The Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts also features the first installment of the new multi-part Marvel’s Wastelanders original scripted podcast series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, starring Timothy Busfield (Peter Quill), Chris Elliott (Rocket), Danny Glover (Red), and Vanessa Williams (Emma Frost).

With a subscription to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts, fans can unlock access to exclusive programming evolving history of Marvel Comics, and get early access to Marvel’s first Spanish-language podcast series, Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche, which launches worldwide today with an entirely new voice cast.

The new Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts takes Marvel + SXM Podcasts global, with availability in more than 170 countries and regions. Marvel Podcasts Unlimited is available as a paid subscription exclusively through the free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts for $3.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Local pricing is available.

