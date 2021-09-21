Last chance: Baseus MagSafe Power Bank deal + iPhone giveaway [9to5Rewards]

Today is your last chance to enter win Apple’s purple iPhone 12 courtesy of Baseus. Head below to get a special deal on the company’s new 10,000 mAh MagSafe portable charger and power bank and enter the giveaway now.

Designed specifically for iPhone, the new Baseus MagSafe portable charger and power bank features a 10,000 mAh capacity (versus 1460mAh on Apple’s MagSafe battery), allowing you to charge your iPhone 12 up to 2.4 times on the go. It’s also around half the cost of Apple’s solution at $49 before our exclusive promo code below.

With 18 built-in magnets, you can charge your MagSafe compatible iPhones wirelessly, but a wired charging mode also lets the battery function as a portable power bank for multiple other devices with up to 20W PD fast charging through its USB-A and Type-C ports.

