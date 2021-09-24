First Apple store in The Bronx opens with refreshed design, dedicated pick up section, and new Today at Apple tables

Apple today opened a new retail store in The Bronx at The Mall at Bay Plaza. This marks the first time Apple has had a store in The Bronx borough of New York City. The new store features an updated design with several new elements not seen before in other stores. New features range from an all-new space dedicated specifically for in-store pick-up to newly designed Today at Apple tables.

Apple has previously opened stores in all four other New York City boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. The new store is an important one that will now serve a community that’s often neglected by large luxury retailers. Not only is The Bronx finally gaining an Apple Store of its own, but it’s also gaining the first one with an entirely new design.

In-store pick-up has become increasingly popular due to the pandemic and I would wager that the new store design is a response to that. Along the back wall of the store, there are drawers that hold customer orders. In front of the new drawers, there’s a dedicated pick-up table with several accessories to look at while waiting for a specialist to get your order.

Apple has also introduced a new table design for Today at Apple sessions in the new Bronx store. Instead of a theater-like setup, Apple opted for a community table folks can sit around. And of course, because this is an Apple table, there are built-in wall outlets so that customers can charge their devices while in-store.

The new in-store pick up area flanked by two Today at Apple tables (Credit: Michael Steeber + Storeteller)

An unusual feature of the store is a dedicated waiting area. Apple stores inside malls rarely have extra space for seating, but the new Bronx store has some. Along the walls in between avenues, there are leather benches you can comfortably sit on. This addition is sure to be important for accessibility and elderly customers.

The store also features a refined set of materials that are still very Apple but clearly new. 9to5Mac alum, Michael Steeber, has worked with designer Filip Chudzinski to create a virtual tour of the new store. There are also lots of beautiful pictures of the opening day worth taking a look at. We highly recommend that you check out their new site to get a better feel for just how new this store actually is.

Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza is open for business. It’s located at 200 Baychester Avenue in The Bronx. You can learn more about the store and check its hours here.

💥 The biggest change to Apple Store design in years: Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza opened today in the Bronx, featuring a new pilot design focused on Apple Pickup. In collaboration with @storetellee, enjoy opening day photos and a full VR tour: https://t.co/0FBeAoUCbf pic.twitter.com/MXTpZ3mQ5w — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) September 24, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: