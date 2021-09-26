iPhone 13 Pro Max durability tested in new video

With every new iPhone, we always see similar testings. If in the early days, people were obsessed with bending smartphones, the drop test is one of the most important for customers. If you wonder how the iPhone 13 Pro Max handles dropping from different heights, here it is.

YouTuber EverythingApplePro decided to show how the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro hold in some drop tests. If you don’t want to learn by your experience, he got you covered.

Apple says the iPhone 13 has the “toughest glass in any smartphone” thanks to the Ceramic Shield. Even though, glass is glass and can break. Not only that, this year’s iPhones are heavier than the previous model. Does it make the iPhone 13 more fragile?

When Apple advertises the Ceramic Shield – and the company does it a lot – it never shows the iPhone falling in hard ground. This time, EverythingApplePro shows one of the worst, but real, case scenarios: a concrete floor.

When he drops three times both the iPhones by the height of a table, they don’t have any scratches anywhere. By the height of a person talking in on the phone, the iPhone 13 Pro screen didn’t survive and broke, although the 13 Pro Max was still fine. Both the phones were working just fine.

About 10 feet high, the iPhone 13 Pro got its back destroyed, while the 13 Pro Max was holding still, with only some scratches in the stainless steel finish. But when it fell with the screen facing down, it finally broke, although still working.

Source: EverythingApplePro

Of course, do not attempt to do that with your shiny new iPhone. And although this test was very favorable to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, in your daily usage, your phone could break more easily and at a lower height.

Don’t forget to add a screen protector, case, and even AppleCare+ if it’s available in your country. With that, even if you break your $999 phone, you can still get a new one for a small fee.

If you enjoy watching expensive phones breaking, check out EverythingApplePro‘s newest video below:

Drop test: iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

In a different drop test comparison, another YouTuber, this time PhoneBuff shows what’s the toughest phone around: Apple’s 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Discover in the video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: