Apple reminds developers to update their apps for the new iPad mini’s display

Following the official launch of the iPad mini 6 last Friday, Apple is today reminding developers to get their apps ready for the new iPad mini’s 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Due to the new size and resolution, some apps may not run in full screen until they are updated.

According to a post on the Apple Developer website, most apps with Auto Layout enabled should work fine with the new iPad mini 6 display. However, other apps require the developer to recompile them with Xcode 13 to make them fully compatible with the iPad mini 6.

As already noticed by some users, non-updated apps are displayed with black bars at the top and bottom, since the screen of the new iPad mini is taller and wider than the previous model.

The new iPad mini introduces a new screen resolution and aspect ratio with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, enabling even more immersive app and game experiences. If you’re following best practices with Auto Layout and size classes, your app’s interface will dynamically adapt to the new dimensions. However, if you’ve added UIRequiresFullScreen=YES to your app’s Info.plist in order to keep your app full screen during multitasking, you’ll need to recompile with Xcode 13 and the SDK for iPadOS 15 to take advantage of the full screen size. Test and submit your updated app in App Store Connect today.

Although not mentioned by the company, some apps may also need an update to work properly with the new iPhone 13 models. Developers can learn more about how to update their apps to support the new devices on the Apple Developer website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: