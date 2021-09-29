Deals: Official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases from $41, AirPods Pro $150, WD storage, more

Wednesday has arrived and brought with it a fresh selection of discounts headlined by the very first price cuts on Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases. That’s alongside a pair of 1-day discounts on AirPods Pro at $150 and WD storage at 20% off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases on sale from $41

AT&T is now discounting a selection of Apple’s official MagSafe covers for the new iPhone 13 lineup starting at $41. Including everything from clear cases to more premium covers for all four of the just-released handsets, these are the very first price cuts on the new accessories on their own. Our top pick is the iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather MagSafe case at $41. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at 30% off and a new all-time low. Also available for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 mini.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 series handset in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features.

AirPods Pro have dropped to $150

Through the end of today, Woot is now discounting Apple AirPods Pro in certified refurbished condition to $150. Typically clocking in with a $249 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best discounts we’ve tracked in any condition at $15 under our previous mention and well below the ongoing Amazon price cut for a new model. Be it for everyday listening, a workout companion, or taking calls at home throughout the workday, AirPods Pro are Apple’s most compelling earbuds and sport a feature set to match.

Active noise cancellation is front and center of the experience and comes backed by a transparency mode. That immersion also continues into newer additions like Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos. Not to mention, some other perks like Hey Siri support, IPX4 water resistance, and 24-hour battery life. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save 20% on SanDisk and WD storage

Amazon is offering 20% or more off a range of SanDisk and WD storage products including SSDs, microSD cards, and more. One standout here is the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $39. Regularly closer to $50, this is roughly 23% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest we can find. A solid option for Android smartphones and tablets, cameras, Nintendo Switch, and more, you’re looking at 400GB of portable storage in a tiny form factor. It can move data around at up to 120MB/s, which is about “1000 photos in a minute” alongside “full HD (1920×1080) video support.”

