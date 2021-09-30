Apple releases macOS Big Sur ‘Device Support Update’ to fix iPhone and iPad update/restore bugs

Apple has made a new update available today for Mac users running Big Sur. Instead of macOS 11.6.1 or similar, the release is called “Device Support Update” and brings fixes to make sure updating and restoring iPhone and iPad with a Mac is working correctly.

Earlier this month, we saw Apple release macOS 11.6 with important security fixes for two flaws that may have been actively exploited in the wild.

This morning, the new Device Support Update doesn’t appear to include any changes beyond fixing how Macs on Big Sur work to update and restore iPhones and iPads with Finder.

If you’re not seeing it already, the latest update should show up soon in System Preferences > Software Update.

Apple’s notes on the release just say “This update ensures proper updating and restoring for iOS and iPadOS devices with a Mac.” The update comes in at just under 200 MB in size.

