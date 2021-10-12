Apple Support app adds Express Replacement, improved AirPods and Apple Watch integration

Apple is rolling out a nice update to the Apple Support application for iPhone and iPad. With today’s release of version 4.4, the Apple Support app now lets you easily get Express Replacement Service for devices in-app and more. Head below for the full details on what’s new.

For those unfamiliar, Express Replacement is one of the most useful benefits of AppleCare+ in the United States. It allows you to get a replacement for your broken or damaged iPhone before sending in your original device. This lets you to skip a visit to the Apple Store and it ensures that you are not without a phone.

Previously, you were required to call or chat with Apple to initiate an Express Replacement for your device. Today’s update to the Apple Support app, however, makes it easier to do this directly in the application.

To find the Express Replacement option in the Apple Support application, choose your type of damage, then look for the “Express Replacement” option. The app will then walk you through the process of initiating an Express Replacement.

Other enhancements to the Apple Support app with today’s update include:

Using iOS 15, it’s easier than ever to buy additional coverage for your Apple Watch or AirPods

Updated compatibility for iPad mini (6th generation)

Performance enhancements and bug fixes

The Apple Support application is available on the App Store.

