Apple unveils next-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for new Macs

Apple today has officially unveiled the next-generation Apple Silicon chip. Dubbed the M1 Pro and M1 Max, the Apple says that these chips were created for the next-generation MacBook Pro by scaling up M1’s architecture to create a “far more powerful chip.”
Here are the specs of the M1 Pro, as announced by Apple’s Johnny Srouji during today’s event:
- 200GB/s memory bandwidth
- Up to 32GB of unified memory
- ProRes
- 2x more transistors than M1
- 70% faster than M1
- Up to 10-core CPU
- Up to 16-core GPU
- Neural Engine
- Thunderbolt 4
- Support for up to 2 external displays
And for the M1 Max:
- 400GB/s memory bandwidth
- 32-core GPU
- 57 billion transistors
- Up to 64GB of unified memory
- Up to 70% less power consumption
- ProRes
- Neural Engine
- Thunderbolt 4
- Support for up to four external displays
Apple says that these new chips will power the future of the “Pro” lineup among the Mac…still waiting for details on that, though.
