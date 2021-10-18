Apple unveils next-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for new Macs

Apple today has officially unveiled the next-generation Apple Silicon chip. Dubbed the M1 Pro and M1 Max, the Apple says that these chips were created for the next-generation MacBook Pro by scaling up M1’s architecture to create a “far more powerful chip.”

Here are the specs of the M1 Pro, as announced by Apple’s Johnny Srouji during today’s event:

200GB/s memory bandwidth

Up to 32GB of unified memory

ProRes

2x more transistors than M1

70% faster than M1

Up to 10-core CPU

Up to 16-core GPU

Neural Engine

Thunderbolt 4

Support for up to 2 external displays

And for the M1 Max:

400GB/s memory bandwidth

32-core GPU

57 billion transistors

Up to 64GB of unified memory

Up to 70% less power consumption

ProRes

Neural Engine

Thunderbolt 4

Support for up to four external displays

Apple says that these new chips will power the future of the “Pro” lineup among the Mac…still waiting for details on that, though.

