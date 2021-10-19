MacBook Pro price too high? There are worse ways to give Apple $2,000

I might’ve overlooked one meme that’s already defining the new MacBook Pro for some.

The starting price of $1,999 for the base model 14-inch is a cause for refrain from some would-be buyers. I won’t argue for a moment that two grand isn’t a lot of money, but I also think the context is key when saying that Apple’s new laptops start at $2,000.

Premium prices were a complaint about the 2016 generation of MacBook Pros as well, and prices gradually decreased with later models. More importantly, Apple’s current MacBook lineup is very good, from the cheapest model to the most premium.

If the base model MacBook Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you can buy the base model MacBook Air for literally half the price and experience battery life and performance that rivals almost any computer that came before it.

Or you could buy two MacBook Airs for the price of one MacBook Pro…

Or you could buy four iPad minis for the price of one MacBook Pro…

Or you could buy five Magic Keyboards for iPad Pro 12.9-inch for the price of one MacBook Pro (we don’t suggest you do this)…

Or you could buy 20 HomePod minis in any color you like (as long as you like space gray, white, orange, blue, and yellow) for the price of one MacBook Pro…

Or you could pay for 33 years of Apple’s new Voice Only Apple Music plan for the price of one MacBook Pro (user interface sold separately)…

Or you could buy 80 AirTags (accessories sold separately) for the price of one MacBook Pro…

Or you could buy 105 Apple Polishing Cloths for the price of one MacBook Pro…

Or you could buy 222 Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack adapters (which the average consumer already does by the age of 30) for the price of one MacBook Pro…

