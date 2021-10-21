Deals: Apple MagSafe Wallet with Find My hits $50, latest 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard $106 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the best price yet on Apple’s MagSafe Wallet with Find My at $50. That’s alongside $106 in savings on the latest Magic Keyboard and a series of all-time lows on Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Today is the last day to save on Apple’s MagSafe Wallet with Find My

AT&T is now offering the new Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My for $50. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen, you’re looking at 15% in savings from the usual $59 price tag and a new all-time low. Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now it includes support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $243

Walmart is currently offering the latest Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $243. Down from $349, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $82 under the current Amazon all-time low and a whopping $106 off the list price.

Refreshed to go alongside the M1 iPad Pros that launched earlier the year, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard has a tweaked design to accommodate the thicker tablets. Those small adjustments aside, you’re still looking at the same beloved experience, which delivers a unique floating hinge design and backlight keyboard with a built-in trackpad. There’s also Smart Connector support and a USB-C port for passthrough charging. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs hit new all-time lows

Amazon is now discounting the entire lineup of Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TVs to new all-time lows headlined by the 65-inch model at $1,498. Normally fetching $1,998, you’re looking at the best price to date with $500 in savings attached while beating our previous Prime Day mention by $100.

As the latest iteration of Samsung’s unique 4K TV, the newest Frame arrives with all of the expected design cues that let it live up to its name. Gone are the black plastic bezels you’ll find on other TVs, instead there is a wood-wrapped form that gives off the appearance of a picture frame. A built-in art gallery mode helps sell that aesthetic, and pairs with inclusions of AirPlay 2, four HDMI inputs, and ample smart streaming service integration. Dive into our announcement coverage.

