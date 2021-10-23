Apple @ Work: These are the secondary features of macOS Monterey that will be useful at work

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kandji, a modern, cloud-based platform to manage and secure your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. Kandji saves IT teams hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.

Last week, I looked at the key features that I believe will impact the workplace with macOS Monterey. This week, I want to look at some other aspects of Apple’s new version of macOS and see how they’ll be used at work.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers has been managing an enterprise IT network since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Quick Note

Quick Note is one of the new features of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. It allows you to quickly add notes to your Apple Notes database without leaving the app. Quick Note is coming to macOS Monterey as well. You’ll be able to quickly add a note using a Hot Corner or a keyboard shortcut. You can add links and text content from Safari as well.

I see this feature being useful when in a meeting, and you need to jot down a note and add to it later quickly.

Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode comes to macOS Monterey after being on iOS for years. When it’s enabled, it reduces system clock speed and display brightness to extend battery life. While the battery life of Apple Silicon is impressive, any way to extend it is much appreciated.

Where I see this used is when you know you’re going to be on battery for an extended period. For example, let’s say that you’re going to be traveling most of the day; you might enable Low Power Mode before the day starts so you can ensure the longest possible battery life. It’ll also be helpful if you’re away from a power outlet and trying to finish up a video call.

Universal Control

While it remains to be seen when it will ship in production, Universal Control will be a top feature of macOS Monterey. It lets Mac users control an iPad or even another Mac using the keyboard and mouse of their primary computer.

I see this being useful when you have an app that’s iPadOS only that you like to use for productivity. Instead of having to swap between your Mac keyboard and your Magic Keyboard to access it, Universal Control will allow you to control both simultaneously. It’ll also be helpful for developers who are testing their iPad apps while using Xcode on their Mac.

AirPlay on the Mac

AirPlay on the Mac seems like one of those features that should have been around a decade ago. It’ll be helpful when you’re using Keynote to present, but you’d rather use the iPad version. Then, instead of having to ensure you have the right dongle, you’ll be able to AirPlay to a Mac and present from anywhere in the room.

Tab Groups in Safari

With Tab Groups in Safari, you can create different bookmarks for work and personal use. Tab Groups sync over iCloud, so they’ll be available on all your devices. For example, you might have a group of tabs for various aspects of your work. I’d love to see this expanding to have unique cookies in the future. It would be a great way to keep things like Google logins separate if you work with multiple companies.

Wrap-up

I am excited about macOS Monterey. Is it a _ massive_ release? No, but it’s a nice year-over-year improvement to the Mac. Next year, I’d love to see some innovation in the Mail and Calendar app, but for this year, macOS Monterey looks to be a nice upgrade for business users.

