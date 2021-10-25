Apple refreshes design resources for iOS 15 with new templates, fonts, and website

Apple has redesigned the human interface guidelines page on their developer website, making it easier to find the right templates and fonts you want to work with. In addition to the new site, Apple has also added all-new templates and libraries for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

The new templates include refreshed colors, an iOS 15 specific Home Screen, new widgets, and many other user interface elements introduced in this year’s release. There are also new templates for Apple services like Siri and Apple Pay. Designers working on apps that use Touch ID and Face ID will be happy to see new components for those as well.

Apple has changed the font used in the templates, switching from the classic SF Pro Text and SF Pro Display to a new “more modern variable version” of the font. Apple’s fonts are available to download on the new design resources page independently of the templates.

The new fonts section on Apple’s developer site

The redesigned design resources website has a much improved layout. At the top of the page you can quickly jump to different sections. There are quick links to iOS & iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, technologies, fonts, SF Symbols, and marketing imagery. The new page is much more organized and will surely be easier to understand for the average user.

All of the new templates available on the developer website are dated October 22, 2021. The templates include: an all-new Sketch library, a new Sketch design template, a new Adobe XD design template, and new production templates for Sketch, Adobe XD, and Photoshop.

(1/5) Big updates to the Apple Design Resources! We’ve updated the iOS and iPad OS Sketch and XD resources to iOS 15. Colors, updated Home Screen, widgets, notifications, keyboards, table views, wheel of time pickers, buttons, and more.https://t.co/i1pb2vwlDK — Mike Stern (@themikestern) October 25, 2021

