iOS 15.1 lets you store your COVID-19 vaccination card in the Wallet app

With today’s release of iOS 15.1, Apple now allows you to add your vaccination cards to the Apple Wallet application. This comes after the initial release of iOS 15 last month added new Health features for storing your COVID-19 immunizations and test results in the Health app.

Apple made the announcement in a post Apple Developer website last month. Apple is using the SMART Health Cards specification to power this feature. This means that if your healthcare provider or state is using the SMART Health Cards platform, you can share verifiable health records stored in the Health app with approved third-party apps requesting this information, including airlines, event venues, and other businesses.

With iOS 15.1, you can also choose to add your verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records to the Apple Wallet app to present at businesses and venues.

Apple says:

With iOS 15, users can download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app. Verifiable health records in the Health app are based on the SMART Health Cards specification. Users can choose to share verifiable health records stored in the Health app with approved third-party apps requesting this information, like airlines, event venues, and other businesses that facilitate in-person interactions. And in an upcoming software update, they can also choose to add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records as a vaccination card in Apple Wallet to present to businesses, venues, and more.

Organizations that issue SMART Health Cards can use a new button to let users know that they can securely download and store their vaccination information in the Health app and quickly add and present it from Wallet.

As with many of these types of features, whether or not you get to take advantage of Apple’s implementation depends on your health care provider and state.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: