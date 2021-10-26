Cisco introduces all-new Webex app for iPad with PiP, Center Stage support, more

Cisco is introducing an all-new Webex app for iPad. According to the company, it delivers “the ultimate productivity experience with the familiarity of iPadOS.”

This version of Webex supports native features of iPadOS like Split View for multitasking, Center Stage, which automatically pans the camera to keep users in view, and Picture-in-Picture for video conferencing, so users can multitask while in meetings.

Cisco says Webex users on iPad will have an enhanced experience with the whiteboard using the Apple Pencil.

At Cisco, we believe the future of work is definitively going to be hybrid. And one of the keys to success will be providing flexibility for employees in when, where, and how they work, enabled by the best devices and apps. Over the past 18 months, we have seen a 200% increase in Webex Meetings usage from mobile devices. We jumped at this opportunity to build mobile-first, and created a new, dedicated Apple development and design team. I am thrilled with the results – the all-new Webex app for iPad.

Unfortunately, this new iPad experience will be available beginning next month. Even so, Cisco is already teasing where the team is focusing next:

The ultimate goal of our work is to provide the most platform-native and optimized video conferencing experience across Apple products, starting with the Mac – keeping our focus on user experience at the center of everything we do. With 84% of the world’s most innovative companies currently using Mac at scale, we can’t wait to show you what we build next.

Cisco Webex is used mostly for business meetings, you can learn more about the app here.

