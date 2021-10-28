Apple (AAPL) reports Q4 2021 earnings miss: $83 billion in revenue, more

Apple (AAPL) has officially reported its earnings for fiscal Q4 2021, covering the months of July, August, and September (aka calendar Q3). Amid ongoing supply chain shortages, Apple reported a September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion, up 29% year over year. It reported profit of $20.5 billion and earnings-per-share of $1.24.

Head below for 9to5Mac’s full coverage of AAPL’s fiscal Q4 2021 earnings release…

By the numbers

As we detailed earlier this week, analysts had high expectations for Apple’s fiscal Q4, despite a number of headwinds. Analysts were expecting $84.85B in revenue for the quarter, with EPS of $1.24. As a reminder, in the same quarter last year, Apple reported revenue of $64.7 billion with $12.67 billion in profit.

Apple no longer reports unit sales for any of its products, but instead reports a breakdown of revenue by product category. Even though Apple missed analyst expectations in terms of overall revenue, it still reported iPhone revenue that is up 47% year-over-year. The Mac and Services categories also hit new all-time highs in terms of revenue.

Here is the full breakdown for the fiscal Q4 2021.

$38.87 billion: iPhone (up 47% YOY)

$9.18 billion: Mac (Up 1.6% YOY)

$8.25 billion: iPad (Up 21.4% YOY)

$8.79 billion: Wearables, Home, and Accessories (Up 11.5% YOY)

$18.28 billion: Services (Up 25.6% YOY)

Executive quotes

Apple CEO Tim Cook had the following to say about Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings results:

“This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future.”

And CFO Luca Maestri added:

“Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we set new revenue records in all of our geographic segments and product categories in spite of continued uncertainty in the macro environment,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “The combination of our record sales performance, unmatched customer loyalty, and strength of our ecosystem drove our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. During the September quarter, we returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

AAPL shares are down over 4% in after-hours trading following the earnings miss.

Wrap up

You can read Apple’s full earnings release in the post on Apple Newsroom.

You can listen live to the AAPL Q4 2021 earnings call audio streaming at the top of the hour here or listen back shortly after the call with Apple Podcasts.

