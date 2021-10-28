BLUETTI Halloween Sale offers 20% off its mobile powers stations, up to $3900 off

If you’ve been considering an off-grid power solution for a while or just started looking, no doubt you’ve come across the pioneer in the space, Bluetti. After selling out of its new AC300 portable power station and B300 external battery back in September, the company’s Halloween special offers up to 20% ($3,900) off the restocked AC300 + B300 + solar panel combos and much more. Check out all the details on these great deals below.

Whether you’re interested a small home backup, whole-home power backup, or off-grid power source for camping, RVing, and more, Bluetti offers a solution for everyone.

Headlining Bluetti’s lineup is the new AC300 that serves as the foundation of your flexible off-grid power solution. The AC300 is fully modular with a 3000W Pure Sine Wave Inverter. It connects with up to four B300 battery modules offering up to a 12,288Wh capacity (and it’s even possible to connect two of those setups for an incredible 24,576Wh capacity).

Bluetti uses premium LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries rated for 3,500+ cycles. Here are the vast array of plugs and ports you get with the AC300:

6x 20A AC outlets

1x NEMA TT30 AC output (120V/30A)

1x 100W USB-C

2x 18W USB-A

2x 15W USB-A

2x 15W wireless charging pads

1x Cigarette Lighter (24V/10A)

1x RV output (12V/30A)

And on the B300 battery module:

1x 100W USB-C

1x 18W USB-A

1x Cigarette Lighter (12V/10A)

Battery capacity (3,072Wh)

When it comes to input, the AC300 + B300 modules can take up to 1800W of AC and a combined AC plus solar input of 5400W (when using at least two B300s).

The AC300 + B300 also work with the new Bluetti Fusion Box Pro which doubles the total voltage, power, and capacity to a massive 6000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh.

Another great aspect is the full-featured app to check the realtime status of your power station and control it over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Save with a Bluetti AC300 + B300 combo

For its Halloween sale running from October 28 – November 4, Bluetti is offering:

Bluetti EB55 Portable Power Station

If you’re looking for a smaller backup power source, the EB55 is a great choice. Offering 537Wh and up to 700W output, it packs a lot of utility in a compact design.

EB55 ports and outlets:

1x 100W USB-C port

1x DC 12V/10A carport

2x 12V/10A DC outputs

4x 15W USB-A ports

4x AC outlets (100-120V)

1x 15W wireless charging pad

The EB55 is a perfect option for camping and like Bluetti’s other devices, it uses high-quality LiFePO4 batteries rated for 2,500+ cycles.

The integrated solar generator can receive up to 200W of input and 200W of AC power simultaneously. That means full charge is as fast as 2 hours.

You can pick up the Bluetti EB55 now at $50 off, for just $449.

The AC200 Max is a great solution if you don’t need all the power of the AC300. The AC200Max features a 2,200W Pure Sine Wave Inverter and connects with up to two of the B230 2,048Wh battery modules or two of the B300 3,072Wh batteries.

You’re getting compatibility with Bluetti solar panels and a lot of the great features of the AC300 with the AC200Max at a more affordable price.

AC200Max ports and plugs:

1x 100W USB-C port

2x 18W USB-A ports

2x 15W USB-A ports

2x 15W wireless charging pads

4x AC outlets

1x NEMA TT30 outlet

2x 12V/10A DC output

1x 12V/10A Cigarette Lighter

1x 12V/30A Super DC

The AC200Max is available now with $200 off pre-orders bringing the price down to $1,899.

