LG Smart TV owners to get 3-month free trial of Apple TV+

LG Smart TV owners will shortly be able to get a three-month free trial of Apple TV+. Apple and LG are making the free trial available to those who bought compatible TVs as long ago as 2016 …
The company announced the offer today.
Starting November 15, LG Smart TV owners in over eighty countries will be able to enjoy Apple TV+ free for their first three months. The promotion applies to all compatible 2016-2021, 8K and 4K LG Smart TV models and is available to LG TV owners who sign-up for the Apple TV+ promotion by February 13, 2022.
The offer is redeemable by simply following the on-screen instructions in the LG Content Store or by clicking the Apple TV+ advertisement banner on the LG TV home menu […]
To deliver maximum enjoyment of Apple TV+ programming, LG Smart TVs are equipped with best-in-class picture and sound technologies. LG TVs support Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound to ensure the most immersive visual and audio experience when streaming the many Apple TV+ titles mastered with Dolby’s cutting-edge technologies.
To add even more convenience to the viewing experience on 2018 and later models, LG Magic Remote makes navigating and content selection on Apple TV+ incredibly intuitive and easy. LG TV viewers can point, click and scroll with the motion sensitive controller or use voice commands with the built-in microphone to quickly search, discover and start watching great content on Apple’s globally-popular streaming service.3
The companies highlighted five popular shows.
The global hit comedy series Ted Lasso, starring and executive produced by Jason Sudeikis, The Morning Show,starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and the epic, world-building saga Foundation, which marks the first-ever on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic novel series. New titles debuting this week include Dr. Brain, the first Korean language original series based on the widely popular Korean webtoon by Hongjacga and Finch, starring Tom Hanks marking his follow-up to the global smash hit on Apple TV+ Greyhound.
LG also has a separate partnership with Apple to sell iPhones in its South Korea stores, after the company stopped making its own smartphones.
