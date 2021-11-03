Apple Fitness+ could add foreign language content in the future, Apple VP teases

Apple is releasing Apple Fitness+ in 15 new countries today. With that, Jay Blahnik, Apple’s VP of Fitness Technology, gave an interview to the Brazilian newspaper O GLOBO to talk about this launch and what users can expect in the future.

Available in the US for about nine months, Apple Fitness+ features 11 different exercises with dozens of classes and many instructors to help everyone who wants to close their Apple Watch rings.

With classes from 5 to 45 minutes, the service costs $10 monthly or users can bundle it with Apple One Premier, which costs $30 and also combines Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and 2TB of iCloud for up to six family members.

Now, in an interview with O GLOBO, Jay Blahnik says that Apple is “open to the possibility of investing in Portuguese content with Brazilian professionals.”

“I think we’re open to the possibiity to go wherever Fitness+ is. Our goal is to help people be healthy. We want to be able to attract as many users as we can and make their experience the best as possible (…) We would absolutely be open about doing all sorts of things to help make the Fitness experience more enjoyable across the world.”

Whether English could be a problem for non-natives, Blahnik says they “talked a lot with users and I think people are really looking forward with the ability [to try] these practices and meditations in the instructor’s language. People want to hear their voice intonation and not a dubbed version.”

Asked about people now going back to in-person jobs, whether they would still have time to exercise at home, the executive says:

“We projected Fitness+ before the pandemic. We thought it would be great if the service allowed people to exercise anywhere, at any time, and in any way. This is why we have practices that last five, ten, 30, or even 45 minutes. (…) Even though, people can still practice with Fitness+ on the gym as well.

Blahnik also gives some tidbits about how the pandemic changed Apple and Fitness+:

“The pandemic showed us that people want maximum flexibility when talking about fitness experience, health, and well-being. So if you’re at the office and want to take a quick guided meditation and don’t want to be in front of a screen, you can hear it with your Watch and your AirPods.”

You can read the full interview – in Portuguese – here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: