Apple Fitness+ expanding to 15 more countries, adding Group Workouts with SharePlay

During its “California Streaming” event today, Apple announced that Apple Fitness+ will be expanding to 15 additional regions later this year.

According to Apple, Fitness+ will expand to Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE.

Not only that, later this fall, Apple Fitness+ will bring Group Workouts with SharePlay where users can work out with up to 32 people at once to keep each other motivated.

“Whether you’re just getting started, trying something new, or switching up how you train your mind and body, the amazing and welcoming Fitness+ trainer team is here to help users live a healthy lifestyle, no matter where they are in their fitness journey,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies. “We are excited to be introducing new workouts that bring Fitness+ users more options to stay active and motivated, plus immersive guided Meditation experiences that are approachable for all and easy to fit into your day. With new ways to work out together or alone — and coming to more countries later this year — we can’t wait to welcome even more people to experience Fitness+.”

Guided Medidation and Pilates coming to Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is also adding Guided Meditation, which can help users reduce everyday stress, develop a greater sense of awareness, and build resilience to face life’s challenges.

Users will be able to choose from nine guided Meditation themes — Purpose, Kindness, Gratitude, Awareness, Creativity, Wisdom, Calm, Focus, and Resilience — for an engaging video experience alongside the Fitness+ trainers. Each practice will be five, 10, or 20 minutes long.

In addition to the video classes, the same meditations will be uploaded each week in audio form to the new Mindfulness app on Apple Watch. Users can experience guided Meditation at their convenience anytime, anywhere.

Guided Meditation will be led by a group of Mindful Cooldown and Yoga trainers that Fitness+ users know and love, including Dustin Brown, Gregg Cook, Jessica Skye, and Jonelle Lewis, as well as two new trainers specializing in Meditation, Christian Howard and JoAnna Hardy.

Pilates will also be added to the service as a new low-impact workout type, providing users with more options for maintaining and improving their strength and flexibility. All Pilates workouts will be 10, 20, or 30 minutes long. Pilates will be led by two new Fitness+ trainers, Marimba Gold-Watts and Darryl Whiting.

