Hands-on: Here’s how the new Mindfulness app and Reflect work in watchOS 8

- Jun. 21st 2021 2:47 pm PT

0

Apple is putting more of a focus on mental health with watchOS 8, iOS 15, and the rest of its upcoming software. For Apple Watch, the Breathe app has been reworked with a new Reflect activity in addition to the updated Breathe experience. Here’s how the Mindfulness app works in watchOS 8.

Evolving on the Breathe app meditations in watchOS 7 and earlier, the new Reflect activity in the redesigned and renamed Mindfulness app in watchOS 8 starts with a prompt to focus your thoughts and attention.

While it’s just Reflect and Breathe in the Mindfulness app for now, Apple may be planning to bring audio meditations to Apple Watch as well. The new Mindfulness app comes alongside the new Focus mode that works across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

How the Mindfulness app works on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

  • The Mindfulness app features a new icon and so do Breathe and Reflect
  • Inside the app, Reflect is the top option
  • Give it a tap to start a Reflect session or tap the three-dot icon to change session length and see tips
  • Here’s a look at a prompt you might see, at the bottom tap Begin to start
How to use Mindfulness app and Reflect watchOS 8 - walkthrough 1
  • During the reflection, you’ll see a fluid, abstract wallpaper flowing between different colors
  • You can swipe from left to right and tap End if you can’t finish a session
    • You can also just leave the app by pressing the Digital Crown to end a session
  • At the end of the session, you’ll see a summary of your total “Mindful Minutes” for the day, your heart rate during the session, and up top a message to “Carry this feeling of relaxation with you.”
How to use Mindfulness app and Reflect watchOS 8 - walkthrough 2
  • Here are a few more examples of the prompts that Apple uses for Reflect:
How to use Mindfulness app and Reflect watchOS 8 - walkthrough 3
  • In watchOS 8 you’ll get reminders in the morning and night to take some time for Mindfulness. You can also customize when or if you get those notifications along with other settings in the iPhone’s Watch app > My Watch tab > Mindfulness
  • Apple has also added a Mindfulness section to the Summary page of the Fitness app in iOS 15
    • Unfortunately for now, there’s not a way to hide that section for those who don’t want it there

The Breathe experience works the same in the new Mindfulness app overall but has a fresh design with the same new UI as Reflect.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

Basics
watchOS 8

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12