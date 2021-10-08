Here’s how Apple Watch Series 7 compares to the Series 6 and earlier

Apple Watch Series 7 was officially unveiled at the iPhone 13 event with the wearable available for pre-order now and arriving from October 15. While the new hardware may seem like it offers minimal updates at first glance, depending on what version you’re upgrading from, it can offer some big improvements. Read on for Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6 and earlier.

Since Apple Watch isn’t necessarily an every year purchase for customers, we’ve included everything from Series 6 all the way down to Series 3 to give the best perspective on the differences between all the recent models.

Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6 and earlier

Processor and storage

Interestingly, it looks like Apple is using the same 64-bit dual-core processor in the Series 7 that launched in the Series 6. It is calling the SiP the “S7” but the processor is the same.

Notably, Apple didn’t talk about the Series 7 processor during its announcement. While we shouldn’t expect a speed bump from Series 6 to 7, if you’re coming from earlier Apple Watch models you almost certainly will notice a faster, more responsive watch.

Another benefit, if you’re coming from a Series 3 or 4 to 7, is a jump in storage to 32GB.

Series 7 6 SE 5 4 3 SiP/Processor S7 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor S6 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor S5 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor S5 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor S4 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor S3 SiP dual-core processor U1 (ultra wideband) ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Storage 32GB 32GB 32GB 32GB 16GB 8GB

Case and display

Two of the main changes with the Apple Watch 7 are a slightly larger case at 45 and 41mm and a larger display. It’s 20% bigger than Series 4-6/SE and 50% larger than the Series 3 display.

And no worries on bands, all previous Apple Watch bands fit the Series 7.

Series 7 6 SE 5 4 3 Case size 45/41mm 44/40mm 44/40mm 44/40mm 44/40mm 42/38mm Display size 50% larger than Series 3 (20% bigger than Series 6 etc.) 30% larger than Series 3 30% larger than Series 3 30% larger than Series 3 30% larger than Series 3 563 sq mm Always-on display ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌

Another consideration is you’ll be getting the always-on display if you’re coming from Series 3, 4, or the SE.

Battery and charging

Another improvement with Apple Watch 7 vs its predecessors is 33% faster charging. That means going from 0-80% in 45 instead of around 60 minutes for the other models.

If you’re interested in using Apple Watch Series 7 for sleep tracking, you also get 8 hours worth of use from an 8-minute charge.

Series 7 6 SE 5 4 3 Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Charging 0-80% in 45 minutes + 8 min charge = 8 hours sleep tracking 0-80% in ~60 minutes 0-80% in ~60 minutes 0-80% in ~60 minutes 0-80% in ~60 minutes 0-80% in ~60 minutes

However, no improvement to the overall battery life, it’s still the same, up to 18 hours.

Key features

Here’s a look at some of the core features you’re getting with Apple Watch 7 vs the previous models.

Series 7 6 SE 5 4 3 ECG app ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ Blood Oxygen app ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ High/low heart rate notifications ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Water resistant to 50m ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sleep tracking ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Fall detection ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Emergency SOS ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Price

Apple Watch Series 7 comes in with a starting price of $399, the same as Series 6. Apple Watch SE from $279 remains in the lineup, with Series 3 holding on for another season at the entry price of $199.

At this point, Apple hasn’t shared when Series 7 will officially launch other than “later this fall.”

Apple Watch 7 vs Series 6 and earlier wrap-up

While Apple Watch Series 7 may feel more like Series 6S overall, if you’re thinking of upgrading from Series 3, 4, or SE, you get a larger than ever display, always-on screen, faster charging, and all of the available health features.

For more details, check out our guide on color comparisons, bands, and more.

