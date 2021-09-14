Apple Watch Series 7 has the same processor as last year’s Apple Watch Series 6

Apple finally announced Apple Watch Series 7 on Tuesday after several rumors about the next generation of its smartwatch. However, unlike what the rumors suggested, Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t exactly have a brand new design — and that’s not all. It seems that this year’s Apple Watch has the same processor as the 2020 Apple Watch Series 6.

During the presentation, Apple didn’t say a word about the Apple Watch Series 7 performance. Normally the company says that its new devices are faster or more energy efficient, but nothing was said about Series 7 on stage. And if you go to Apple’s website, there’s no mention whatsoever about the chip that powers Apple Watch Series 7.

Now developer Steve Troughton-Smith has confirmed based on the latest version of Xcode (the platform that lets developers create apps for Apple devices) that Apple Watch Series 7 has the exact same CPU as last year’s Apple Watch Series 6.

Both Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6 feature the “t8301” CPU, which is the codename for the processor found in the “Apple S6” System in a Package (SiP). Since they have exactly the same internal number, this suggests that Series 7 and Series 6 share the same internal components when it comes to the CPU.

This would not be the first time that Apple has reused one of its processors in another product. However, as noted by developer Guilherme Rambo, Apple is not even using a slightly revised version of the Apple Watch Series 6 CPU. The fact that Series 7 has the exact same chip as its predecessor may corroborate some theories about Apple having completely rethought this year’s Apple Watch last minute.

The fact that it doesn’t even get a new model code makes me think that the rumors about a redesign were right, but something went south at too late of a time to be fixed, and they had to improvise. https://t.co/c6VckCnzv1 — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 15, 2021

While iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6 will ship next week, Apple said that Apple Watch Series 7 will be available later this year without any further details. Detailed specifications about the product were also not revealed.

