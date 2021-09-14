Apple says Apple Watch Series 7 is compatible with all previous bands

Apple announced today during its “California Streaming” event that all previous Apple Watch bands will be compatible with Apple Watch Series 7.

Rumors were pointing out that the company could ditch the old bands thanks to new sizes and flat-edge design. As it didn’t happen — after all, it was only rumors — Apple confirmed during its event that all previous Apple Watch bands will be compatible with Series 7.

The new Apple Watch will be available in five new aluminum colors, three new stainless steel colors, and two titanium finishes.

Thanks to its bigger screen, the Apple Watch Series 7 will get a full keyboard with QuickPath, fully optimized UI, and new Watch Faces.

Apple says this new Watch is brighter indoors, and it’s the most durable Apple Watch ever, with IP6X dust-resistance, WR50 water-resistant, and “crack-resistant screen.”

