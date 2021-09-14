How to watch Apple’s iPhone 13 ‘California streaming’ event on any device

Apple’s iPhone 13 event is set for September 14 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET, and the anticipation is building. Alongside the new iPhone lineup, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and more to be unveiled. Read on for several ways to watch iPhone 13 event on any device.

Potential upgrades arriving with the iPhone 13 include a smaller notch, ProMotion 120Hz display, camera enhancements, LEO satellite tech, and more.

Along with the event announcement, Apple included a really neat hidden AR portal experience. Also, be sure to check out our free iPhone 13 event wallpapers.

How to watch iPhone 13 event

The iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 virtual event is slated for September 14 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

Watch with the embed below or on YouTube here (set a reminder)

You can also watch from Apple’s Events webpage here

Tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device (On September 14 look for the “California streaming” event

