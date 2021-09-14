How to watch Apple’s iPhone 13 ‘California streaming’ event on any device

Apple’s iPhone 13 event is set for September 14 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET, and the anticipation is building. Alongside the new iPhone lineup, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and more to be unveiled. Read on for several ways to watch iPhone 13 event on any device.
Potential upgrades arriving with the iPhone 13 include a smaller notch, ProMotion 120Hz display, camera enhancements, LEO satellite tech, and more.
Along with the event announcement, Apple included a really neat hidden AR portal experience. Also, be sure to check out our free iPhone 13 event wallpapers.
- Apple officially announces September 14 event for iPhone 13 and more
- Get California streamin’ with these Apple Event themed wallpapers
- Apple hypes next week’s iPhone 13 event with AR portal experience
How to watch iPhone 13 event
The iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 virtual event is slated for September 14 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.
- Watch with the embed below or on YouTube here (set a reminder)
- You can also watch from Apple’s Events webpage here
- Tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device (On September 14 look for the “California streaming” event
More on Apple Watch Series 7:
- Take a closer look at the new Apple Watch display sizes and faces with these mock-ups
- 2021 Apple Watch renders give a more realistic preview of the Series 7 design
- Gurman: Apple Watch Series 7 will still be announced alongside iPhone 13, but available in limited quantities
- Apple Watch Series 7 reportedly facing production delays due to complex redesign
Looking to trade in your iPhone/upgrade to iPhone 13?
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel